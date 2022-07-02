Sebring was the dominant team in flag football, advancing to the playoffs behind an efficient offense and a strong defense that allowed 148 points in 14 games.
Claudia Armengol, Junior, Sebring – Armengol carried the ball 95 times for 648 yards for the Blue Streaks. She averaged 6.8 yards per rush and scored 11 touchdowns on the season.
Adrianna Maldonado, Freshman, Sebring – Maldonado had 33 receptions for Sebring with a 16.7-yard per reception average. She scored five touchdowns and had a long reception of 60 yards.
Ashby Edgemon, Sophomore, Sebring – Edgemon completed 133 passes for 1,637 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Blue Streaks. She added 207 more yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns.
Elissa Nawrocki, Junior, Sebring – Nawrocki was a solid two-way player for the Blue Streaks, making 26 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns on offense, while making 34 tackles on defense. She had 20 passes defended and came away with six interceptions.
Katherine Bubb, Junior, Sebring – Bubb had 41 solo tackles for the Sebring defense and 43 total tackles. She had one interception and seven passes defended.
Annjalee Johnson, Junior, Sebring – Johnson had 111 solo tackles and 114 total tackles for the Blue Streaks. She added three interceptions and had 16 passes defended, while adding 94 rushing yards on 10 carries and a receiving touchdown on offense.