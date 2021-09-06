SEBRING — Since its inception, the Highlands Tea Party has conducted a commemorative "Never Forget" flag wave to honor the remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the United States.
On this 20th anniversary of the event, the Tea Party will partner up with Americans for Prosperity to hold the observance. It will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 11 in front of Boom Booms Guns & Ammo at 330 U.S. 27 North in Sebring.
"We invite all citizens to join us in showing their patriotism and remembering the people who died in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania," said Tea Party Events Chairman John Larsen.
Interested citizens are invited to bring their flags and patriotic posters for the event, which marks the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, DC and those who lost their lives, trying to re-take an aircraft in the skies over Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
The flag wave will be one of hundreds of similar events across the country.
"Our idea was to create an observance that people could join with, regardless of political party. We are all Americans," said AFP Director Tina Altic.