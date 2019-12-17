Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.