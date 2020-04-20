SEBRING — A 59-year-old Venus man has been jailed on two counts of sexual assault on a child under age 12.
Michael Lee Flake allegedly abused the child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to arrest affidavits.
He is currently in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Arrest reports state that the victim, now 13, told deputies on March 18 that "Mike" sexually abused her on those two occasions. "Mike" was later identified as Flake, reports said.
Details of her March 20 forensic interview were redacted from reports, except for the probable cause statement that the abuse consisted of him holding her down to forcibly perform oral sex on her.
Flake has previous charges in Highlands County, according to Highlands County Clerk of Courts records, which consist mostly of traffic infractions, with some more serious crimes.
Convictions include trespass and grand theft in 1990, theft and burglary in 1991 and a drug purchase in 1994.