LAKE PLACID — Flames engulfed and consumed the maintenance building at the 4-H Camp Cloverleaf at 126 Cloverleaf Road on Wednesday afternoon. The wind blew embers across a service road and into the nearby orange groves directly to the south of the camp. No injuries were reported.
Cloverleaf Road was shut down to traffic while firefighters battled the blaze.
Units from nearby fire stations arrived at the scene to flames shooting skyward and black smoke billowing from the structure. The burning sections of the groves gave off a much whiter smoke.
“The wind wasn’t that bad,” Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said. “But it was enough to push the embers into the groves and start a fire.”
Bashoor ruled the fire an accident after speaking with a maintenance person.
“He was working on a lawn mower engine and the combustion backfired starting a fire,” Bashoor explained. “The man tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher but it ran out. He went to get another one but by the time he got back, it was too late.”
According to Karen Clogston, Highlands County assistant public information officer, there was a vehicle inside the maintenance building that was burned. Concerns over the fuel in the vehicle initially raised the danger level.
Bashoor said the maintenance building had everything one would expect to find.
One brush truck’s four-wheel capability went out and the truck got stuck in the sugar sand on the grove side of the property. Another brush truck was called in its place.
At the scene, fire officials were unsure who owned the groves immediately to the south of the camp and the extent of the monetary damage done there. Bashoor estimated the damage to the contents of the building were $60,000 and $50,000 in damage to the building.
The fire was fought by several different departments including Leisure Lakes, Highlands Park, Sun n Lakes and Lake Placid. Highlands County EMS was on the scene as a precaution. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control due to Cloverleaf Road being closed.