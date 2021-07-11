SEBRING — John Feliciano opened his games and comics store in a space of just 300 square feet. In a little less than five years, he has expanded it substantially to 3,000 square feet. To accommodate that growth, Feliciano has moved his Flash Games, Comics and Toys out of Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.
It wasn’t just about having more space but also having better visibility for his store.
Feliciano has heard the comment over and over and over again. “I didn’t know that you were here,” people said of his location in the back of the mall across from the theaters.
He isn’t moving too far away from there, relocating in the Village Fountain Plaza. The store’s new address is 311 US 27 N. It is next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries.
“Being on 27 with our sign being there is going to be great,” he said, noting that customers had already noticed his new location on a message board weeks before the store opened. “It’s not even a sign; it’s just an advertisement. When my new sign comes, it is going to be awesome.” He said it will be “way easier” to find the new location.
As for the hours of operation, Feliciano had not decided on them and suggested customers check the store’s Facebook page to get that information. People can also find the days the store is open on that page.
Feliciano said he opened with $250,000 inventory that included gaming games, Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo, new comic books, graded books and toys.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity that Lakeshore Mall gave me...,” Feliciano said, noting that he was 18 when he opened his store a little less than five years ago.
There was a discussion about locating in a different space in the mall, but Feliciano said it didn’t work out.
He was looking for places to move to when he ran into the owner of the cell phone repair shop. The owner told Feliciano that he was leasing the space in the plaza on a temporary basis and was planning to leave. Feliciano said he is “super excited” about being a tenant there. He was especially impressed with the conversation he had with Village Fountain’s Joey and Jim Sacco.
“Most people it’s like ‘what can you give me, what can you do for me’?” he said. “They were like, what can I do for you, John?”
There will be a $5 comics section. The exception will be graded books.
“A graded book is basically a book that is encapsulated and a company says out of 1 through 10 this book is 9.0 in condition, 9.8 which is considered one of the best, 9.9 is just almost perfect and then a 10 is perfect,” he said. He added that it is rare to find a 10.
The store will have Pokemon card singles.
“We just started adding this year,” he said. “We have customers that travel two hours away just for Pokemon.
“We have customers that travel up to four hours, five hours to our shop for our Funko Pop selection,” he added.
Feliciano is mindful that as a result of some people coming to his store from other parts of the state he likes to keep his inventory fresh.
“The difference between me and a lot of other stores is you’re not going to go into my store today and then you come back next month, you’re not going to see the same product,” he said. “Because I don’t like stale product. Stale product is not making any money.”
In addition to installing shelves in the new location, Feliciano said he had to change the counter and put in slatwalls.
The telephone number at the store is 863-304-8751.