You may already be aware of the situation regarding Principal Chris Doty and the accusations that have been made against him regarding Title VII violations (specifically sexual harassment) at Avon Park Middle School.
I attended the School Board meeting last Thursday evening (Dec. 9, 2021) to address the superintendent and the board regarding the investigative process which I found to be flawed due to a rush to judgment, choosing to use an “outside” investigator (even though the School Board has a sexual complaint process in policy) who interviewed the complainant and her witnesses, however did not provide Principal Doty the opportunity to review the accusations against him prior to his “20 minute interview” by said investigator, nor were witnesses interviewed on his behalf, not to mention the release of information to the public as well as social media (naming names) which can only be described as a character assassination.
Please be aware that numerous individuals spoke at this meeting, some who provided information which conflicted and or disputed statements in the investigative report conducted by an outside agency. Several of these individuals worked at the school where said violations occurred, however, were not given the opportunity to be interviewed by the investigator on behalf of Principal Doty. The superintendent has refused to reopen the investigation even in light of the compelling information presented at the Dec. 9 School Board meeting. There are more questions than answers! Namely, is this a fair, unbiased, equitable process in which justice is served for a man who has given valuable years of his life serving the students, educators and parents of the Highlands County School District, not to mention a recipient of the distinguished Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Award?
Principal Doty is now forced into a position to defend himself, his character, his reputation, his career, his livelihood, his future, and his family, to the community, the School Board, the school superintendent, employees of the school system, the State Department/Board of Education and other entities/individuals involved in deciding his fate and his future as a certified educator and/or school principal.
In my humble opinion, it is a very sad, unfortunate and disappointing indictment on the district’s individuals involved in the investigative process.
Vivianne Waldron
Former human resources director
School Board of Highlands County