Prosecutors won't let Falango plead to 4 counts

Earlier this month, Gary Ellis would not agree to let John Falango plead guilty to only four of 16 counts stemming from the bear shooting.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The lawyer representing John Falango, the man accused of shooting a mother bear and cub to death in November 2021, has asked to be taken off the case.

The apparent cause: Falango wrote an email to County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour asking the judge to view a video that he claimed would exonerate him.

