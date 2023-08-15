The lawyer representing John Falango, the man accused of shooting a mother bear and cub to death in November 2021, has asked to be taken off the case.
The apparent cause: Falango wrote an email to County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour asking the judge to view a video that he claimed would exonerate him.
Here are the contents of that email:
“I’m sorry if I’m not allowed to email you but this bear case has been blown away (sic) out of proportion. If you have time, sir, could you please look at the body cam footage so you know the real truth. My mind and body have been scorched and have affected me so severely, which has affected my wife … and moving on. I’ve worked my whole life. This was a case of self–defense.”
Falango, 45, sent the email to the judge at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, four days before his Thursday, Aug. 10, hearing to have most of the charges dismissed. The video, which shows Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission agents speaking to Falango after he shot the bears, was set to play on the court screens, but was not played during the hearing.
Falango’s attorney, William B. Fletcher, argued at the Thursday hearing that his client was ready to plead to four of the counts related to shooting Florida black bears. Falango, however, is charged with 16 counts; Fletcher argued to have the other 14 counts dismissed. Prosecutor Gary Ellis argued that Falango should be tried on all 16 counts. Fletcher told Ritenour that he would not be playing the video during the hearing.
Ritenour, who presided over the motion hearing, has not yet ruled on Fletcher’s motion to dismiss.
However, most communications from a defendant to a judge are defined as a “legal nullity” – something that is void, or has no legal force. That’s because lawyers – officers of the court – can file motions or legal requests on behalf of their clients. Others can file amicus briefs (friends of the court) but not defendants themselves.
There is no indication Ritenour saw the email; they are typically screened by judicial assistants. The email was forwarded to Fletcher and Ellis on Thursday.
Fletcher quickly filed a motion to withdraw from Falango’s case later that day, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The next step is to hold a brief hearing at a future date so Ritenour can rule on Fletcher’s request to withdraw from the case.
Falango told FWC agents he was in his yard in the early morning hours when his dog chased a mother bear and three cubs up a tree. Falango told agents he went inside his house, retrieved a Hi-Point .380 pistol and fired at the mother and cub. Both died at the scene. FWC agents captured one cub and the third cub ran off.