SEBRING — Highlands County attracts competitors in a world-wide sport that uses Global-Positioning System devices to search for hidden treasure caches, and has a local enthusiast to thank for bringing the sport here.
Ruth Fletcher, a former volunteer and now ranger at Highlands Hammock State Park, suggested her hobby of geocaching to local tourist development officials as a way of getting more out-of-county and out-of-state visitors, and it has helped bring in people despite, or even because of, the COVID-19 pandemic
That’s because it takes place outdoors, mostly by couples or solitary participants, but allows them to share their experience with the whole world via social media.
“People go out and search for [caches] because they like a challenge,” Fletcher said. “Sometimes you have to solve puzzles to get the coordinates.”
Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity based mostly on hiking and orienteering, but also tied to social interaction in a way that didn’t exist before social media and smartphones. Participants use a GPS receiver or mobile device with a GPS-enabled app along with other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches,” at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.
These containers could be anything, although they are often sealed waterproof five-gallon buckets, Fletcher said. They contain objects of interest, materials to read and a logbook, in which participants sign their names as proof of completing the challenge.
The game has more than 3 million geocaches in over 190 countries, and a passionate community made up of millions of players, according to geocachinghq.com, the website for authors of the Geocaching app that many use to find caches and share their experiences with others.
Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council tapped into the geocaching’s inherent adventure, exploration and community as a way to promote the area, draw in visitors throughout the year and let visitors teach themselves about the area’s culture and history.
In 2020, the TDC (Visit Sebring) promoted a “GeoTour” in 2020, a set of four geocaching GeoTrails: Ranch & Harvest, Parks & Recreation, Historic, and Art & Culture. The TDC then launched a new Centennial GeoTrail on Sept. 25, 2021, celebrating the heritage of Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid, as part of the county’s 100 years.
With the COVID-19 pandemic having chilled the 2020 tourist season, Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, extended special thanks to Fletcher’s work by awarding her Visit Sebring’s Volunteer Champion Award last year.
Also, Hartt said marketing of the 2020 GeoTour won the county its fourth Flagler Award from VISIT FLORIDA for tourism promotion. Hartt said the tour, the third such geocache tour in Florida, has attracted thousands of people, many of whom have returned often to find out more about the area, and she gives full credit to Fletcher.
“Without her,” Hartt said, “this program and award would not be possible.”