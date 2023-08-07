Fletcher seeks more time to review FDLE report

Terrance Dennis faces life in prison if convicted of attempted murder. His lawyer asked for a continuance in Dennis' Monday trial.

Terrance Dennis was to go on trial for attempted murder and other charges Monday, but defense lawyers asked for more time to study a last-minute lab report on bullet casings.

William Fletcher, Dennis’ lawyer, asked for a continuance after learning that prosecutors had just received the results of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement ballistics report. Fletcher told the court he has not had time to review the report.

