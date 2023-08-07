Fletcher seeks more time to review FDLE report

Terrance Dennis was to go on trial for attempted murder and other charges Monday, but defense lawyers asked for more time to study a last-minute lab report on bullet casings.
William Fletcher, Dennis’ lawyer, asked for a continuance after learning that prosecutors had just received the results of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement ballistics report. Fletcher told the court he has not had time to review the report.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told the court that the FDLE report matched .40-caliber S&W casings from one part of the crime scene to another, a development that should not halt jury selection for Florida vs. Terrance Lee Dennis Sr.
“All casings are from the same gun,” Castillo told the judge. “It’s not a significant finding.”
Fletcher told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that he wants time to talk with his client about the report.
“I don’t know what’s in the report. I don’t know which lab it’s from, and cases can turn on things like bullet casings,” Fletcher said.
Cowden agreed to continue the trial for several weeks.
Here’s how Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives recount the events that led to Dennis’ arrest:
In January 2022, Andrew Rushing got into an argument with a female companion early in the morning at the Palms of Lake Tulane apartments in Avon Park.
Rushing, 31, had driven his car to the apartment complex, but when he emerged from the building, his car battery was dead. He went to the apartment of a female friend and asked for help. Instead, the two began shouting at each other. At one point, Rushing told her he was going to leave before he “smacked” her.
A youngster recorded the argument on her phone and sent it to another member of the woman’s family. Terrance Dennis, one of those who viewed it, got into an F-150 pickup truck and drove over to the apartment complex, detectives said.
Rushing went to his car to leave, but his car wouldn’t start.
Dennis, the brother of the woman Rushing had argued with, pulled out a handgun and fired it twice into the air. He then left the apartment complex. Rushing then armed himself with a pistol from his car.
A few minutes later, Dennis returned in another vehicle. He drove the car over a curb and got out, apparently angry.
The arrest affidavit says Dennis put the gun in Rushing’s face believing he had struck his sister. Rushing said he hadn’t, but he pulled out his own pistol in self-defense, witnesses said. That’s when Dennis allegedly shot him in the chest and neck.
Rushing fell to the ground face first, at which point Dennis shot him twice again, this time in the buttocks.
Dennis reached under his seriously injured victim, grabbed his gun, and left.
Fletcher wants to make sure casings from the first two shots, fired into the air, match the casings found around the victim’s body.