SEBRING — Low-lying areas through out the county were under water on Tuesday following heavy afternoon rains since Sunday. The flooding prompted flood warnings from local officials. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners posted Tuesday night the Emergency Management and Rods & Bridges departments will be assessing effected areas on Wednesday.
The county will see a few more days of wet weather before clearing up possibly by the weekend or early next week, according to Meteorologist Tony Hurt with the National Weather Service.
The ground has been well saturated with the rains since Sunday and Hurt said Monday’s big rain maker added to the standing water with three to five inches in most areas but five to seven inches in some areas. Tuesday brought another two to four inches.
The worst of the rain was over the southwest portion of Lake Placid. However, areas around Sebring, including the area near Oak Beach boat ramp on Lake Josephine, had water up to and in homes. Friends of Highlands Hammock also posted a video of the canals and runoff after three inches. They stated the park had different dirt roads that were underwater but said it was still a good time to see nature in a different setting — just wear galoshes.
Hurt said there may be some relief soon in the form of a cold front. The meteorologist said drier air behind the cold front could help to dry us out by the weekend or the first of the week. It really depends on how far south the front makes it. It could stall out around the I-4 corridor but hopefully it will make it as far south as Highlands.
No need to grab your sweaters, though. While technically it is a cold front, Hurt said the temperatures won’t be headed south, just the lower humidity. He added it will be a couple more weeks at least before there is any relief from the heat.
One of the main problems with flooding is driving on wet roads. Hurt urged the public to abide by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s campaign, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
“Don’t drive on roads with the inability to see the bottom of the road,” Hurt said. “You can’t tell if the road is washed out or compromised. Most people know where the low-lying areas are. If there is water on the road, take another route. It may take longer, but better safe than sorry.”
According to Hurt, it only takes about six inches of water to wash away an average car and 12 inches to move a semi or bus. The county’s post gave some practical advice to not go around barricades as they are there for a reason.
Hurt also said to use headlights when driving in the rain. As a reminder, he said it is not only illegal to use hazard lights while driving in the rain, but it can also be disorienting to other drivers.