AVON PARK — Alejandro Flores-Sanchez, 20, of Avon Park was arrested on Tuesday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He will be facing 38 counts of possessing and intending to distribute child pornography, two counts of possessing images of bestiality, using a two-way communication to facilitate a felony and transferring child pornography.

This is the second case of alleged possession of images of bestiality this year, both of which have been in Avon Park.

Recommended for you