AVON PARK — Alejandro Flores-Sanchez, 20, of Avon Park was arrested on Tuesday by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He will be facing 38 counts of possessing and intending to distribute child pornography, two counts of possessing images of bestiality, using a two-way communication to facilitate a felony and transferring child pornography.
This is the second case of alleged possession of images of bestiality this year, both of which have been in Avon Park.
HCSO’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) was tipped off by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children in April regarding Flores-Sanchez and child pornography.
During the investigation, detectives traced the pornographic images to Flores-Sanchez’s residence in Avon Park. According to the arrest report, the defendant technically lives in a home with six roommates in Lakeland but returns to Wolf Street for visits. The report also shows Flores-Sanchez has attended a flight academy in Lakeland.
A search warrant of the defendant’s cell phone showed multiple photos and videos of minors who ranged in age from an “infant” to “obviously a toddler” to juveniles. A detective noted he has seen one of the videos previously in other investigations involving ICAC.
Some of Flores-Sanchez’s charges were enhanced by one degree because he allegedly “possessed more than 10 items of child pornography.”
According to HCSO, more electronics are being searched and more charges could be added later.