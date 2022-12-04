LAKE PLACID — There’s nothing like sweet revenge.
The Lake Placid varsity girls soccer team (4-0-1) earned a 2-0 victory over Fort Meade High School (1-5) Thursday night. The win avenged the Green Dragons’ loss to the Miners in the 2022 Class 3A District 9 tournament last season.
“(Last season) 2-0 was where we were at halftime and then we ended up losing 4-2,’’ Head Coach Lindsey McCabe said. “So, the fact that we were able to hold on to our victory the whole game is a phenomenal feeling.”
Natalie Flores was the Green Dragons’ leading scorer on the night. Both of her goals came on second chances in the first half. Her first came after Natalie Velozo’s shot clanged off the right post. Flores was able to recover the ball to get the ensuing shot past the Miners keeper for a 1-0 advantage.
“It sets the tone of ‘We’re here, we’re ready to play (and) we’re ready to win and keep going,’” McCabe said about the importance of going up early.
Later on she was able to work through a sea of bodies to score the second goal of the match.
Meanwhile, the Green Dragon defense did an excellent job of preventing goals in their defending portion of the field.
McCabe said the team practiced their defense until it was perfect. The Miners didn’t have much opportunity for an attack. Defender Jackie Vazquez kept constant pressure on Fort Meade ball handlers. And sweeper Ana Cortes cleaned up any balls that found their way into the Miners’ attacking third past all other Green Dragon defenders.
But when Fort Meade did get shots on goal, they couldn’t find the net because goalkeeper Michaela Carlini played a fantastic game.
“This was by far her best game that she’s played since (starting) high school,” McCabe said. “Granted she’s a sophomore, but she had one heck of a game…she even saved a goal with her foot to ricochet out and I am so proud of her and she had one heck of a game.”
The Green Dragons pushed through a physical game for a win to round out a week where they played three games – two of which were on the road. Another three-game week awaits starting with a matchup against Clewiston on the road Monday.
McCabe hopes the team can play well enough to give some of the biggest minute-getters a rest while giving more playing opportunities to younger players.
They’ll need that rest because Lake Placid turns back around Tuesday for a showdown with Hardee. The week finishes out with a chance against district opponent Frostproof, whom the Green Dragons tied with earlier in the year.