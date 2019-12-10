AVON PARK — Esteban Florez, 31, of Avon Park, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 6. He is facing charges of heroin possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possessing a controlled substance without a prescription; heroin trafficking of 4 grams but under 30 kilograms and possessing drug equipment.
According to the arrest report, deputies made a traffic stop on a white Nissan for failing to maintain one lane near Highlands Boulevard and Mulberry Road. The driver was later identified as Florez. While one deputy explained the reason for the traffic stop, a K-9 deputy arrived on scene.
Florez and his passenger were asked to get out of the sedan.
The K-9 alerted to narcotics in the car, the report said. Upon a further search, two clear baggies were allegedly found that had a brown substance that tested positive for heroin in Florez’ wallet. Deputies searched his person and allegedly found syringes in his pant pockets and five clear baggies in his sock.
Further into the investigation, a search of Florez’ home revealed liquid THC cartridges, a scale, baggies and more residue from heroin, according to the report. Florez was arrested and is being held until bond is met.