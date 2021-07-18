This home is located at 3240 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $399,000 and listed with Maureen Cool with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming home overlooks Lake Jackson and says “welcome home” from the moment you step into the front screened porch. This three-bedroom, two- bathroom home is well maintained and was updated in 2014. You will be pleasantly surprise with how spacious and open the interior is. The open concept consists of the living room flowing to the family room straight ahead and the dining room to the left.
The kitchen has a cottage feel with the refinished original mid-century cabinets and matching buffet in in the dining room. The kitchen appliances are all stainless still. For convenience, the laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen.
The split floor plan has two bedrooms and a hall bathroom on one side of the home. An addition to the home was made in later years. This added a third bedroom and bathroom to the other side of the home. The floors are completely tiled throughout for carefree lakefront living.
Located in the cove of Lake Jackson, you will experience the best the lake has to offer from your private dock and boathouse with an activity deck. The covered boathouse has an electric lift. Sitting on the activity deck you will enjoy a morning sunrise to the east and a sunset to the west. Or step into your boat and do a little fishing or water skiing.
One of the treasures of Lake Jackson is the continuous 10-mile side walk around the lake for biking, walking or a quick run. Currently this home is one of the least expensive homes available on Lake Jackson. Don’t miss this opportunity to start living the lake lifestyle. This home is less than 10 minutes to AdventHealth and downtown Sebring. This home is ideal for year-round living or a second home for the winter. Beautiful memories are made living at the lake.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit www.TheCoolTeam.com.