Florida continued its path toward 1 million COVID-19 cases with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. There were 7,363 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 992,660. Of those cases, 976,994 are Florida residents with another 15,716 cases belonging to non-residents.
Non-residents made up a higher percentage of new cases than normal, as of the 7,363 new cases, Florida residents accounted for 7,179, leaving the remaining 184 cases to non-residents. There were just 56 new non-resident cases reported on Saturday.
The death toll climbed 59 to bring the total to 18,736, of which 18,500 are Florida residents and 236 non-Florida residents.
The state’s positivity rate for new cases increased slightly to 7.83%, which is the highest it’s been since Nov. 17.
Miami-Dade County had another rough day with 2,024 new cases and 11 deaths, while Broward County saw an increase of 821 cases and seven new deaths. Palm Beach had an increase of 341 new cases.
In Highlands County, there was an increase of 24 cases and the death toll remained at 146. The county only processed 215 tests total, which resulted in a positivity rate of 11.16%, which is the highest seen since Nov. 23.
The past seven days were a little better than the previous seven days, as there have been 228 cases the last week and 499 cases the past two weeks.
The median age for new cases in the county was 59.
As of Saturday evening, FDOH was reporting 17 current long-term care facility patients with COVID-19 and five staff members.
It was a bit of a mixed bag in the rest of Central Florida, as Hardee County only saw three new cases to bring its total to 1763, while Glades County had one new case, bringing its total to 666 and Okechobee County remained at 2,033 with no new reported cases.
But DeSoto County had an increase of 36 cases to bring its total to 2359, while Polk County added 181 new cases, making its total 27,481 cases.
The Thanksgiving holiday is still taking a bit of a toll on the reliability of the overall numbers in the United States.
“States and territories reported 1.7 million tests, 152,000 cases, 91,635 current hospitalizations and 1,202 deaths,” the COVID Tracking Project posted on Twitter. “Five jurisdictions didn’t report today and five more reported fewer metrics than usual for a Saturday.”
According to Johns Hopkins, the have now been 13.3 million cases in the United States and 266,534 deaths.
Globally, there have been 62.6 million cases and 1.45 million deaths.
Free COVID-19 testing in Highlands County will be available Wednesdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, from 8-9 a.m. for drive-thru service and 8-10 a.m. for express service with reservation. The test site is near the Sears building at Lakeshore Mall. Call 863-386-5690 to reserve a test slot. No prescription is required for testing.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or our local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
If you want to know about test results, please call the health department at 863-386-6040.