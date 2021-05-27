WINTER HAVEN — Arson is one of the most expensive property claims in the United States. Each year billions of dollars in property damage and hundreds of lives are lost as a result of fires set by arsonists. That is why State Farm teams up with law enforcement across the nation to support the re-certification process for specially trained canines.
Nine Florida arson dog teams will virtually complete their annual recertification on Thursday, June 3. The teams will recertify with a national trainer located in Maine through the use of virtual technology. Under normal circumstances, arson dog teams would have joined arson dog teams from across North America to train and certify in person, however, to ensure the safety of all trainer and handlers, this certification will take place virtually.
Arson dog teams are trained to locate potential evidence of arson following a fire. The dog alerts the handler, usually a firefighter or law enforcement official, to the specific location of an accelerant (gasoline, oil, fuel) and the handler collects the evidence for laboratory confirmation. This evidence is vital to an arson investigation and in the prosecution of this deadly crime. The Florida-based teams will demonstrate their skills and answer questions about their daily training and investigation work.
Florida has the second most arson dog teams (nine) in the country, just one team behind Illinois (10 teams). The Florida Arson Dogs and where they serve are:
- Cody McIntyre and K9 Rico – Florida Office of the State Fire Marshal (Tallahassee)
- Ross Holt and K9 Icy – Florida Office of the State Fire Marshal’s (Plantation)
- Matt Huffman and K9 Shay-Ley – Florida Office of the State Fire Marshal (Jacksonville)
- David Young and K9 Fresca – Florida Office of the State Fire Marshal (Jacksonville)
- Paul Snider and K9 Buffett — Florida Office of the State Fire Marshal (Lake Wales)
- Jeff Batz and K9 Booker – Florida Office of the State Fire Marshal (Lake Wales)
- Daniel Koehler and K9 Ruthie — Florida Office of the State Fire Marshal (Daytona Beach)
- Joe Cox and K9 Camy – St. Lucie County Fire (Port St. Lucie)
- Jason Revoldt and K9 Nessie – Orlando Fire Department (Orlando)
Since 1983, the State Farm Arson Dog Program has trained and placed more than 425 dogs and their partners in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian province to help investigate suspicious fires.
The 2021 Florida State Farm Arson Dog Recertification will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3.