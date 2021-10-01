LAKE WALES — Joseph Lunsford was born and raised in Lake Wales. He is a wonderful young man and known by many of the Lake Wales Police Department officers. Lunsford is always there to help in any way he can to raise awareness for Special Olympics Florida and his fellow athletes.
Through the years, Lunsford has participated in Special Olympics track, softball, basketball, bowling, golf and bocce. Once involved with bocce, it soon became one of his favorite sports. Lunsford volunteers at the Lake Wales Care Center, a faith-based community service organization. He also helps at Sweet Ella’s Produce, where he enjoys getting to know the customers.
Lunsford enjoys rooting for the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning and is an avid Andy Griffith Show fan. Just start a line from one of the show’s many episodes and Joseph can finish it.
He is supported by a large cheering squad that includes his family, friends, church and community. He is excited to represent his town, county and state.
The Lake Wales Police Department has participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign for 10 years, raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics Florida and our local Special Olympics athletes. Lunsford has been a part of this program from the beginning.
Team Florida is comprised of over 500 athletes/unified partners from across the state. They are supported by 137 coaches and 38 staff members. They will be competing in all 19 sports being offered at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
Lake Wales Police Chief Christopher Velasquez said, “We are honored to support members of our community as they accomplish their goals and reach for their dreams. The Lake Wales Police Department and the Lake Wales Police Officers Association, which includes sworn, civilian and volunteer members is proud to support Special Olympics Florida along with all our local athletes.”
Lunsford will be receiving a Proclamation from the City of Lake Wales on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. proclaiming this date as Joseph Lunsford Recognition Day to encourage interested citizens to support Joseph and Team Florida.
Support athletes financially, as volunteers, as coaches or as cheerleaders in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida from June 5-12, 2022.
For those who would like to support Lunsford, go to give.specialolympicsflorida.org/site/TR/2022GamesFundraiser/General?px=1109778&pg=personal&fr_id=1525