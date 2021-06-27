With the afternoon rains ramping up, local ponds, swales and ditches will soon become a hotbed of biological activity. From insects to fish and transient creatures galore, these now seasonal bodies of water draw all sorts of traffic from wildlife. In our neighborhood, depressions fill, and we see walking catfish, bullfrogs, and a variety of snakes on a regular basis. One common one is the Florida banded water snake.
Nerodia fasciata, commonly referred to as a southern watersnake, is a non-venomous, though temperamental reptile. Adverse to efforts to handle them, they are feisty and will release a foul-smelling musk and readily strike the person who might make the mistake of picking them up. If suddenly surprised on land, they will drum the tip of their tails in leaf litter to produce a sound not unlike a rattlesnake as a defense mechanism to serve as a warning. Left alone, they are content to mosey about in search of a meal. Dining on crayfish, salamanders, tadpoles, frogs and fishes, prey is quickly ambushed and swallowed whole.
Coloration varies quite a bit with these slithery reptiles throughout their lifetime. Juveniles are brightly colored and boldly marked. Banding of thick dark markings vary from black, browns and even reddish tones and are most distinctive in the early years with juveniles appearing strongly marked with cross banding. As the snake ages, coloration fades and unless in bright sunlight, the snake may appear all black or dark brown overall. A dark stripe running from their round pupiled eye to their jaw can also aid in making a positive identification of this snake. Another interesting item to note is how they have a rougher appearance due to having keeled or raised scales rather than a smooth slick appearance like other snakes without keeled scales.
Measuring a length of about two- to four-foot long, they are stout bodied, though not as hefty in appearance as the venomous water moccasin. Those venomous reptiles have a strong dark facial stripe through the eye, elliptical pupils and facial pits which are part of their olfactory or scenting abilities, but you’ve got to be pretty close to see these field identification marks. It’s best to keep your distance for the safety of both the snake and you.
There are also green and brown watersnakes within the over 40 species of snakes found in our state. Identification of snakes can be a great, challenging hobby due to the variety readily seen throughout natural habitats and even urban areas. Only six of our native species in Florida are venomous, but of course all snakes can bite if threatened or disturbed. If you’re concerned about snakes you see, check out https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/florida-snake-id/ for a handy online guide to snake identification.