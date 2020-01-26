LAS VEGAS — John “Chuck” Fowke, a Tampa-based custom home builder with 40 years of experience in the home building industry, was elected as the 2020 first vice chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) during the association’s International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas.
As founder and president of Homes by John C. Fowke, Inc., he has built hundreds of luxury homes throughout the Tampa Bay area.
“Our focus in 2020 is to address America’s housing affordability crisis and promote policies that will provide affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities for hard-working American families,” said Fowke. “Specifically, NAHB will be calling on the White House and Congress to remove regulatory barriers that are raising the cost of housing and enact comprehensive housing finance reform to ensure that creditworthy home buyers have access to affordable home loans.”
Fowke has been active in the NAHB leadership structure at the local, state and national levels throughout his career. A senior life director, he has served on the NAHB Board of Directors for more than 20 years and is a long-time member of the association’s Executive Board. He has also served as the NAHB National Area Chairman for Area 5, NAHB State Representative for Florida, moderator of the National Area Chairmen and chairman of the NAHB Audit Committee.
Fowke was named Builder of the Year by the Tampa Bay Builders Association (TBBA) in 2006 and 2009 and is a past president and life director of the TBBA. He also was president of the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) and was inducted into the Florida Housing Hall of Fame in 2019. In 2014, the FHBA awarded Fowke the prestigious Dick Baker Award and he was a recipient of the Florida Home Builders Eagle Award in 2012.
Actively involved in his community, he has served as chairman of the Charity Women’s Crisis Center’s Addition & Renovation Committee. As builder of the TBBA Showcase Home, Fowke contributed to the efforts of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Joshua House. He recently completed a project for the Gary Sinise Foundation for a military widow and her children. Fowke also held a successful fundraising event for Dick Vitale and the V Foundation in support of cancer research. In addition, he served on the city of Tampa and State of Florida Hurricane Codes Committee and the Workers’ Compensation Task Force.
NAHB’s newly elected senior officers serve on a multi-year leadership ladder. Fowke will become chairman of NAHB’s Board of Directors in 2021.