LAKE PLACID — Saturday’s Palm Beach Road wildfire in Lake Placid served as a strong reminder that Highlands County residents are in for another three months of above-average fire danger. The National Interagency Coordination Center’s National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook is forecasting above-average significant fire potential for March, April and May. In June, the early forecast is for normal fire potential.
As of Sunday at noon, the Florida Forest Service was reporting 132 wildfires burning more than 12,700 acres in the state.
Saturday’s Palm Beach Road fire grew to 165 acres and was fully contained in the early evening hours. U.S. 27 was closed for several additional hours due to heavy smoke, but was reopened before 9 p.m.
Firefighters have had to battle several other wildfires in Highlands County the past few days, including a 59.9-acre fire near West Reeves Road in Avon Park.
Nearby in Polk County, firefighters had a 1,085-acre wildfire 90% contained as of Sunday afternoon.
The Florida Forest Service says planning ahead is your best defense for wildfires.
“Creating and maintaining a buffer around your home can reduce the threat and spread of wildfire,” the FFS says on its Be Wildfire Ready website. “Defensible space in your yard extends 30 to 100 feet from your home and includes landscaping such as grass, trees, shrubs or any wildland area that surrounds it. Defensible space can slow down or stop the spread of a wildfire because it distances your home from the embers and radiant heat of active wildfires.”
FFS also says to keep your roof and gutters clear of branches and leaves, as well as have a working fire extinguisher and smoke alarm inside your home.