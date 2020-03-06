SEBRING — You might not have noticed, but Florida turned 175 on Tuesday.
In 1845, Florida was admitted into the union along with Iowa, at a time when states were admitted in pairs — one free state and one slave state — to appease contentious politics in Washing, D.C., and prevent those in one camp or the other from passing legislation that the other side opposed.
Still, 16 years later, the nation already divided in politics became divided in the U.S. Civil War, still referred to as “The War between the States” in many former Confederate states, like Florida. When the guns died down, people went back to what they had done in Florida before “the war”: agriculture.
It’s still a big part of what makes Florida run, and according to seventh-generation Floridian and Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre, that’s not likely to change.
“People don’t realize how much agriculture we have here,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre’s family came to Florida in 1820, one of many local families who came to Florida immediately after the United States purchased the territory from Spain in 1819. It was organized into a U.S. territory in 1822, but by then, settlers had already moved south.
Early U.S. settlers worked the wild cattle the Spaniards left behind, he said.
His family moved into what is now Lake County, west of Clermont, and eventually migrated south. By 1921, when Highlands County became a county, his grandfather started a dairy on Sparta Road in Sebring.
McIntyre said historians at the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum at Highlands Hammock State Park, the state’s oldest park, found a receipt of sale for several gallons of milk to the corps members.
In all, McIntyre said, his family did what many families did, diversifying into cattle, citrus and row crops in what was then open country.
Ray Royce, Lake Placid town councilman and executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, tells how his ancestors settled around Fort Meade, the army fort that gave its name to the town in south Polk County.
It was “pure wilderness,” Royce said. Several times, as family tales go, his ancestors had to stay inside the walls of the fort during the Seminole Wars.
Eventually, cattle drives would cross the state. The Florida Cracker Trail, which now is roughly the same route as State Road 66 and U.S. 98 through Highlands County, was how ranchers got cattle to ports for shipment up north.
However, citrus and other crops needed a different strategy. Avon Park historian Elaine Levey reports that oxen were the semi-trailers and bulldozers of the day.
Growers in this part of Florida used oxen to clear land by yanking out and dragging away stumps, and then had those same ox teams pull wagons full of citrus over rough sand trails, first to steamboat launches on the Kissimmee River and then later to railroad stations, once the railroads moved this far south.
By then, the early 1900s, the rails brought another thing south: Winter tourists, many of whom eventually became permanent residents.
McIntyre said all old towns in Florida have their historic commercial hubs centered around the railroad, because until highways were built and cars became more reliable, he said, “if you were going to travel, you went by rail.”
The trend has continued through today. McIntyre said growth has been the biggest change he’s seen in his lifetime. When he was a kid in the 1960s, U.S. 27 was a two-lane road.
He said the Army Corps of Engineers, during his childhood, between 1962 and 1971, channeled the Kissimmee River and created a 30-foot deep, 300-foot wide, 56-mile long drainage canal.
According to Florida Audubon at fl.audubon.org, the project converted 44% of the floodplain to pasture, draining approximately 31,000 acres of wetlands and removing the habitat from at least 39 species of fish and 38 species of water birds.
Kissimmee River restoration began in 1992 and has been the most successful ecosystem restoration initiative to date, Audubon reports.
Thus, in his lifetime, McIntyre and other agriculturalist families have seen a shift toward agriculture giving way to or coexisting with conservation.
Water supply is an issue now, McIntyre said, not only for animals or agriculture, but for the population, which almost doubles every winter.
With more retirees moving to Florida and more demand for transportation, what does he predict for the future?
“Take a drive up [U.S.] 27 and see what’s there,” he said. Areas around Clermont and Kissimmee have converted from groves and pasture to homes, shopping, hospitality and amusement. Florida is a tourism destination.
Still, despite losing land to airports and other development, Florida still has the best year-round growing seasons.
“I think agriculture will hold on strong. These are people who’ve been in agriculture for generations,” McIntyre said. “This climate is great for crops when the rest of the county can’t [grow them].”