SEBRING — Citrus growers got to hear the first estimate for the 2021-22 season’s crops, and it wasn’t good news.
After harvesting 52.8 million 90-pound boxes of oranges last year, Florida’s growers may only see 47 million this year – a 5.8-million box drop – according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics.
That includes a predicted total of 19 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges, down from last season’s 22.7-million box harvest, and 28 million Valencia oranges, down from last season’s 30.1 million.
Grapefruit is expected to drop from 4.1 million boxes last season to 3.8 million this season. Tangelos and tangerines are predicted to come up slightly from 890,000 boxes to 900,000 boxes.
“I think that, overall, industry-wide, we’re a little disappointed that the USDA estimation is that low,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. “It is a forecast. It is an estimate.”
He said the model that the USDA uses to predict the harvest figures in drop rates, but he’s hopeful that the fruit will size up this year and will provide a good harvest.
One caveat, he said, is that Highlands County growers may do better this year.
“I think here, in Highlands County, our acreage has stayed pretty constant,” Royce said, referring to larger counties having lost groves to development and citrus diseases. “While the overall statewide crop may be down, it should be decent in Highlands County.”
Highlands County acreage has grown to 16%-17% of the state’s citrus industry, up from 12% just a few years ago. He said he would always like to see the overall Florida crop be bigger.
“Obviously, I’m more concerned about the crop in this county,” Royce said. “The good news is that every orange is valuable. If you can grow them and put them on a trailer, they have value.”
This is especially true now, he said, as people have increased orange juice consumption during the pandemic, to bolster their vitamin C and immunity levels.
This year’s citrus estimate dips lower than the harvest from the 2017-18 season, which saw extreme losses from Hurricane Irma and came in at 49.58 million boxes, consisting of 44.95 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, 3.88 million similar-sized boxes of grapefruit and 750,000 boxes of specialty fruits – tangelos and tangerines.
That was the lowest harvest since the previous record low of 48.65 million boxes in the 1941-1942 season, and the lowest grapefruit production since 1920.
By 1950, the industry was producing 100 million boxes a year, and was doing better than that until roughly 20 years ago, when citrus canker started to hit the industry. Since then, HLB, also called citrus greening, has had immature fruit dropping off the trees and spoiling the harvest even more.
The 2004-05 growing season saw losses from four hurricanes landing in Florida, three of them across the heartland’s groves. When Irma arrived in 2017, what she didn’t damage with wind, she damaged with flooding rain in her aftermath.
Florida citrus production rebounded from Irma in 2018-29 with 71.85 million boxes of oranges, 4.15 million boxes of grapefruit and 990,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos.
Tangerines and tangelos did better in 2019-20 with 1.02 million boxes, as did grapefruit, with 4.85 million boxes, but dropped again in 2020-21 to 890,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos and 4.1 million boxes of grapefruit.
The orange harvest came down in 2019-20 to 67.4 million boxes, dropping again last season to 52.8 million boxes.