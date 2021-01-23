Highlands County’s new cases of COVID-19 remained high heading into the weekend, as were deaths. The county’s positivity rate went from bad to worse as the Florida Department of Health coronavirus daily reports came out on Friday.
Highlands County added 54 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the overall total to 6,086. Of those cases, 6,024 are residents and 62 non-residents who have tested positive. The new cases were down some from Thursday’s 62 new cases.
There were five deaths reported overnight. The new deaths brought the cumulative death total to 242, or 4% of all cases.
The county’s positivity rate was 15.25% on Friday. One factor could be because of less testing the previous day, with just 341 tests processed.
Hospitalizations have reached 500, which is 8% of all cases. As of 3:31 p.m., the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 47 people hospitalized from COVID. AHCA reported an ICU bed census of 29 with six beds available, which is the best availability in a week. Regular beds available were 33 on Friday afternoon.
The county’s daily and overall median ages match at 52. FDOH shows 287 cases over the past seven days for an average of 41 new cases per day. Corrections cases held at 88.
Cases from long-term health facilities rose by four and totals 552. Deaths from residents or staff of long-term health care facilities remained at 62.
FDOH shows 4,111 people in the county have received the vaccine. Out of all those people, 3,743 have received the first shot in the two-shot series and 368 people have had both shots.
Across the state, 13,719 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by FDOH. The overall new case total rose to 1,613,884. The overall cases are divided by 1,584,442 residents and 29,442 non-residents.
Deaths rose by 277 people. There were 25,405 deaths overall on Friday. Of those deaths, 25,011 were from residents and 394 non-resident deaths.
Florida processed 108,592 tests with 95,157 negative results shown on Friday. The state’s positivity rate was 12.37%.
Across the nation, the number of new cases continues to drop, while deaths remain high. One reason could be the lag time on reporting deaths can vary from state-to-state. The COVID Tracking Project’s Thursday night report showed a total of 184,864 new cases out of 1,919,138 tests. There were 3,889 new deaths reported, which is well above the seven-day average of 3,039 deaths. The number of current hospitalizations was reported at 119,927.
Numbers aren’t likely to be any better, as California reported an all-time 764 deaths on Friday’s COVID-19 update by the California Department of Public Health. The state had just 23,024 new cases, which is well below the state’s two-week rolling average of 35,245.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 24.78 million cases and 412,936 deaths.
Globally, there have been 98 million cases and 2.1 million deaths.