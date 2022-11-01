LSU Florida Football

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) slips by Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 15, in Gainesville.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.”

Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team’s best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries.

