Florida’s citrus forecast gained another 100,000 boxes of Valencia oranges over the June harvest forecast, but lost 10,000 boxes of red grapefruit.
The state also lost 10,000 boxes in tangelos and tangerines.
It was a relatively steady final harvest estimate for the 2022-23 season, with the state’s growers now tallying 15.85 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, less than half the 2021-22 harvest of 41.2 million.
This past month’s gain came specifically from Valencia numbers, up from 9.6 million boxes to 9.7 million. Non-Valencia oranges remained the same at 6.15 million boxes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service also adjusted its grapefruit numbers for Florida: 250,000 boxes of white grapefruit and 1.56 million boxes of red, down 10,000 from June.
The 10,000-box drop in tangelos and tangerines represents the second monthly 10,000-box drop in that crop.
The United States national orange harvest this year, thanks to Florida’s and Texas’ gains and California’s losses, is estimated at 60.98 million boxes, down from 80.5 million last season and 103 million in 2020-21.
Of that, 17.26 million boxes are Valencia and 43.72 million boxes are non-Valencia. Texas’ harvest gained 80,000 boxes this past month while California’s lost 1.1 million.
California had seen significant reductions in its citrus estimate throughout the year, including a 1-million-box drop in April in non-Valencia oranges, which brought it down to 45.1 million boxes.
It stayed at that level until this month’s drop in Valencia oranges.
California’s crop is now estimated at 7 million boxes of Valencia and 37 million of non-Valencia. Texas is estimated to have 560,000 boxes of Valencia, up from 350,000, and 570,000 of non-Valencia, down from 700,000.
In grapefruit, California is estimated to have 4.2 million boxes, while Texas will likely have 2.23 million, a slight drop from June’s 2.4 million.
As for tangerines and tangelos, California will have 22 million boxes, up a million from June, which combines with Florida for a national total of 22.48 million.
That’s not enough to meet the demand of U.S. orange juice consumption. Reuters reported in April that
the United States is now the sixth largest grower while Brazil remains at the top, producing twice as many oranges as the second-highest grower, China.
Reuters reports that while the United States is still a top-five orange exporter, with just 6% of global shipments of fresh fruit this season versus a peak share of 23% two decades ago, U.S. imports of fresh oranges have not increased in recent years as demand has fallen.
Brazil does not export fresh oranges, but it is the leading producer and supplier of orange juice, and the United States is the world’s top consumer, Reuters reports
U.S. consumption has dropped by more than half from 25 years ago, back when Florida’s citrus harvests hit peak highs. The loss of interest has more to do with shifting habitats than lost product, Reuters states, with people skipping sit-down breakfasts and focusing more on lower-sugar drinks.
Meanwhile, the USDA has reported that, since March 31, 2023, it has not enforced juice content requirements for the 2023-24 season as it works with industry to review the imported grapefruit juice content requirements.
While these import regulation requirements, issued under Section 608e of the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1937 Act, will not be enforced, USDA states, all other standards for grade, size, and maturity remain unchanged.