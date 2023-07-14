Oranges and blossoms

Oranges await picking in a photo from Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. Florida’s citrus forecast gained another 100,000 boxes of Valencia oranges over the June harvest forecast.

 COURTESY PHOTO/RAY ROYCE

Florida’s citrus forecast gained another 100,000 boxes of Valencia oranges over the June harvest forecast, but lost 10,000 boxes of red grapefruit.

The state also lost 10,000 boxes in tangelos and tangerines.

