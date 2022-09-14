AVON PARK — Officially, the Florida State Firemen’s Association building in Avon Park has changed hands.
The couple who bought it are members, Boca Grande Fire Chief Claude W. Blosser III and his wife, Kressie L. Blosser. Unofficially, according to a member of the group’s board of directors, the nonprofit plans to do some remodeling to make the building even more useful for classes.
Eric Grajales, director of Volunteer Fire Services, said the group has members spread throughout the state right now, but they want to keep the base of operations they have in Avon Park.
“I use the building for classes,” Grajales said, including training volunteers with search and rescue dogs to help in emergencies.
Naturally, he said, the organization wants to “do the right thing” about improvements to the historic building, but he cautions that talk about building improvements is extremely preliminary. No plans or arrangements have been made.
Right now, the purchase by Blosser, Grajales said, will help alleviate some financial issues that either began or were exacerbated by the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the building in operation.
The warranty deed recorded with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller on Friday states that the transaction sum was $10, though search results for that same deed list a price of $370,000.
The approximate replacement cost listed by the Highlands County Property Appraiser Office is $377,063. For tax purposes, the building is valued at $196,073, and the total land is valued at $421,800.
City of Avon Park officials state that the property at 2450 U.S. 27 South is zoned as “light industrial,” although most of the city’s highway properties are zoned commercial, which encompasses more uses.