SEBRING — Lightning strikes lit up several fires Thursday in parts of Highlands Hammock State Park east of County Road 635.
The area had already seen several lightning strikes from Tuesday night’s thunderstorm, which smoldered into full-burning blazes.
The Florida Forest Service put up aircraft to locate the fires. Highlands County Fire Rescue sent out Brush Trucks 10-1 and 10-2, Engine 19, Tanker 9, Battalion Chief 1 and Division 1 to assist the Florida Forest Service.
That evening, the Florida Forest Service had named the incident the “Equestrian Fire,” which had grown to 45 acres and was, at that time, 80% contained.
That fire came just a day after firefighters from Highlands County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service managed to contain a 15-acre brush fire, which started from a lightning strike on Wednesday.
That fire moved slowly, according to Miguel Nevarez, government operations consultant and public information officer with the Florida Forest Service.
Highlands County officials reported that dispatchers at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday sent out Brush Trucks 9 and 10 from West Sebring fire stations; Tankers 18 and 24, from DeSoto City and Lorida, respectively, and Battalion Chief 1 to assist the Florida Forest Service.
That fire was also inside Highlands Hammock State Park, in the southwest quadrant. County officials said it got up to 15.2 acres before being contained just prior to 4:46 p.m.
Nevarez said Thursday that the 15-acre fire was the 14th lightning-sparked fire this calendar year for the Okeechobee District, comprised of Highlands, Glades, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie Counties.
He further said on Friday that conditions that day of 45%-50% relative humidity, southwesterly winds at 7-12 mph and high overall temperatures could likely increase the size of the Equestrian Fire.
“It’s a little tricky,” Nevarez said. “It’s a fire danger, for sure.”
Today’s weather is expected to be better, he said, with 95%-100% humidity and southwest winds at just 3-8 mph.
Still, Nevarez is advising residents to continue practicing fire prevention and to avoid burning anything if they can.
“It all comes down to awareness,” Nevarez said.
That’s especially true for motorists, as roadside vegetation can get very dry and brittle, not only from a lack of irrigation, but also from being in high winds from passing traffic at all hours of the day.
Motorists are advised to not drag chains from their vehicles, which will kick sparks onto the shoulders, and not to toss lit or smoldering cigarette butts from their windows.
Also, Nevarez said, don’t pull off onto dry grass shoulders or drive over tall grass where heat from your engine, exhaust pipes and catalytic converter can ignite a grass fire. He advises, unless it’s an emergency, that people seek a paved shoulder or parking lot to pull off the road.
“It’s the simple things, really,” Nevarez said.
In addition to properly disposing of cigarettes, not driving in tall grass, not burning garbage at all and not burning yard debris on windy days, the Florida Forest Service reminds people to not leave a campfire or a backyard fire pit unattended and to report any sightings of fire or unusual smoke.
Further tips are available online at www.FDACS.gov/BeWildfireReadyFL.