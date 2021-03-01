SEGUIN, TEXAS — Thirty miles east of San Antonio sits a tarmac strewn with semi-trailers loading up at all hours of the day and rolling out into Texas to supply counties, cities, towns and communities with much needed water and ready-to-eat meals.
Florida Forestry Service personnel spent last week helping to run it and will spend another week there before rotating home. The Florida Green Incident Management Team went out there over the last weekend, driving themselves and their vehicles anywhere from 12-18 hours.
Sebring native, Robert “Robby” Viera, has gone on deployments for disasters eight times, including into Texas, although none like this one.
“It’s a little colder than most hurricanes, that’s for sure,” Viera said. “It’s different, but no less complex. We’re doing the best we can to help as many people as we can.”
As medical team leader, it’s his job to make sure everyone on the team is healthy and follows protocols to stay that way. The pandemic, he said, “added a little bit more complexity” to this deployment, but a year into dealing with COVID-19, he said everyone has gotten good at following the steps of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance.
Bryce Thomas, the team’s deputy incident commander, said Texas has begun setting up resource staging areas in Irvin and near Houston to take some of the load of Seguin. Trucks have rolled in all hours of the day and night and rolled out at all hours to get supplies out to people as fast as possible.
Ludie Bond, the team’s public information officer, reported Thursday that four days into operations, they had sent out 202 trucks of water containing 3,434 pallets totaling 137,360 cases and 3.29 million bottles of water, as well as 74 trucks of meals ready-to-eat (MREs), containing 2,484 pallets totaling 124,200 cases and 1.49 million meals.
From those trucks, 66 Texas counties had received water, Bond said, and 35 had received MREs.
From the 24-hour operation at the Resource Staging Area (RSA) at Randolph Air Force Base Auxiliary Airport near San Antonio, they continue to send truckloads of water and meals to residents in need in more than 100 Texas counties, Bond said.
The service area for the one center, she said, is the whole state of Texas, until other centers get up and running.
“We organize the trucks. Drivers meet the priorities and get the trucks out,” Bond said.
“The word we’re hearing is the need is still great for water,” Thomas said. “We’re shipping [it] out of here as fast as we can get it.”
The Forest Service’s Incident Management Teams operate on the same command structure as those all over the country, Thomas said, making for a “plug and play” format for rotating staff. Each team comes in for two weeks then hands over the operation to fresh people after that.
“We’re still ‘wide open’ right now,” Thomas said. “We’ll be here until another team takes over or until we’re done.”
He said the Florida Forest Service coordinates on the ground with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service, a quasi-government agency that’s run through Texas A&M University, not unlike the University of Florida runs the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
“The emergency management community in the U.S. is kind of one big team,” Thomas said. “It’s pretty much the same all over the country. We really excel at this part of it.”
Bond said the Florida Forest Service excels at handling these situations because they do it all the time for Florida’s year-round series of disasters, from hurricanes to floods to wildfires to tornadoes and back again.
“A lot of people don’t realize we do this in Florida,” Bond said. “We’re all trained and ready to go.”
Viera got his first training as a firefighter with Highlands County’s DeSoto City Station 19, from the time he graduated Sebring High School in 2008 to when he moved over to the Florida Forestry Service in 2013. He still considers himself an alumnus of Highlands County Fire Rescue.