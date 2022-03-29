SEBRING — This month has seen a few small wildfires quickly contained by local fire and state forestry crews.
It has also seen the first red flag of the season when weather conditions over the weekend prompted an alert for residents in Highlands County and surrounding areas.
The alert expired on Sunday, with conditions returning to “moderate” levels, according to both Highlands County and Florida Forestry Service officials. That doesn’t mean it’s “all clear,” especially with regard to yard burning.
Level 2, according to Miguel Nevarez, government operations consultant and public information officer with the Florida Forest Service, is “just standard awareness,” for people living in the area of Highlands, Glades, Indian River, Manatee, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie Counties.
Most of what has been going on, he said, is people burning yard trash, especially in St. Lucie County where yard debris collection has been spotty by the company contracted to do it.
The problem with people burning there, especially in some of the suburban areas, has been that they haven’t observed the proper setbacks from buildings, roads, utilities and vegetation. They also haven’t kept either a bucket of water, a charged water hose or a shovel nearby to use water or dirt to douse flames, if they get out of control, Nevarez said.
For the most part, he suggests people exercise patience with their local yard debris collection and postpone burning any yard debris until they have a day of relatively high humidity and no wind.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, reminds people that even with rapid development in the state, half of the state is still covered in forests and scrub land, with vegetation that is both fire-dependent and, because it needs fire as part of the life cycle, is also fire-prone.
Most communities belong to what is called a wildland-urban interface, according to www.fdacs.gov. Homes and businesses near forests and wooded areas are at risk for wildfire. The Sunshine State also has the most lightning of any state, and under dry conditions, thunderstorms can spark wildfires, but humans remain the leading cause of wildfire.
Among human causes, sparks and wayward flames from yard waste burning is one of the leading wildfire causes. Burning household trash is illegal, www.fdacs.gov states, and if a yard waste fire gets out of control, you could be liable to any damage it causes.
Your best safety is to follow the law. Barring any local burn bans, a yard waste fire must fit in an eight-foot diameter pile or noncombustible container, www.fdacs.gov states. You can only burn between 9 a.m. and one hour after sunset.
Setbacks include staying 25 feet from your home, woods, brush or other combustible structures; 50 feet from a paved public road, and 150 feet from other occupied buildings.
Also, www.fdacs.gov states, always consider the weather and conditions. You should never burn on windy days, should refrain from burning in dry weather or immediately after a storm, and should not burn at all when there is a red flag warning.
Make sure you clear the area around the fire pile down to bare soil to prevent the fire from spreading, www.fdacs.gov states. If you use a noncombustible container, cover it with wire mesh fine enough to keep sparks from flying out and starting new fires.
Most of all, www.fdacs.gov states, never leave a fire unattended, and keep a shovel and water hose nearby.