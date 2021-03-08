SEBRING — After two weeks in Texas, members of the Florida Green Incident Management Team returned to Florida for a much-needed rest.
They had spent 13 days of 14-16 hours per day helping get out supplies from the 24-hour Resource Staging Area (RSA) at Randolph Air Force Base Auxiliary Airport near San Antonio, Texas, to communities all over the state.
“Everybody seemed really thankful for it. They didn’t know that was a thing that we did,” said Robert “Bobby” Viera, medical unit leader for the team and Sebring native. “Just our interaction with the local people when headed back to the hotel or running into town, a lot of people were appreciative and asking ‘What’s Florida doing all the way out here?’”
They’ve been out there before, and will likely go again, Viera said. Florida Forestry Service coordinated with state and federal emergency management as well as Texas A&M Forestry Service, their Texas counterpart. There have been several deployments this past year, but this one, team members said, was both similar and different from other COVID-19 deployments.
“I would say that everything went really smooth on this deployment,” Viera said. “It had to do with training and experience when it comes to COVID. I hate to say, [but] it’s become the new normal.”
On deployments, people work with the same people each day and learn their routines, but they also meet people from new agencies with different protocols and practices.
“We learned a lot from the Texas crews. They gave us some ideas and we gave them some,” Viera said. “We took the best parts of us and the best parts of Texas and put them together.”
One innovation that came out of this disaster response, that Viera saw, involved setting up a “dashboard” to track the trucks leaving the staging area, and then linking it to other Resource Staging Areas across the state to track distribution of supplies.
Everybody came there with a great attitude of being ready to learn, which helps everything go well, he said.
Ludie Bond, public information officer for the team, said theirs was the first incident management team to respond to wildfires during COVID, first one in the Panhandle and another in Naples. Viera was medical unit leader on both, where they first had to adjust to having masks, using social distancing and taking temperatures each day.
“Being Southerners, it’s our culture to shake hands and hug,” Bond said. “When we get together, [it’s] the first thing you want to do. We’re all family, and that’s something we can’t do right now.
Since then, it’s been fist bumps and elbow bumps, taking temperatures at every morning briefing and both on arrival and departure.
Viera said it was tough not to shake hands.
“It seemed almost disrespectful at first,” he said, adding that it got easier once everyone understood the reason why and practiced the same protocols. Fortunately, he said everybody made it home without any kind of health incident. It’s all about helping the community and helping another state, and not causing an impact to them, also, he said..
Was it hard being away from family? Yes, said Viera, whose son had just turned 3 in January. He loves going out to help people, but was definitely homesick. Good cell phone service and Facetime helped him say “good night.”
When asked if he’s the one who usually tuck his son in each night, Viera said no. When he’s at home, they play: He gets to wind him up and his wife gets to wind him down.
Bond, who has been deploying for 15 years, said her daughters — all three in their 20s now — would miss her and she them, but are proud of her and what she does.
“I’m proud of the fact that I am a strong female role model for my daughters,” Bond said. “They don’t really worry. They are just proud of the work that I’m doing and that I’m doing what I love.”
Viera, who got his start with Highlands County Fire Rescue before joining the Forestry Service in 2013, takes a “Golden Rule” approach.
“My theory is if I can do it and help somebody else, they would be able to help me in my time of need,” Viera said.