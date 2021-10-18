SEBRING — Four years ago last month, Hurricane Irma came through Highlands County and left hundreds of tons of debris that cost $15 million to clean up.
Three years ago, Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle and destroyed 2.8 million acres of forestland that included 71 million tons of timber worth $1.2 billion. While forests in the Heartland have recovered, forests there have not yet recovered, in part because timber growers operate on slim margins and decades-long timelines, according to the Florida Forest Service
The Forest Service would like to see damaged forests recover quickly, for many reasons, according to Senior Forester Calin Ionita, who has written on the subject as part of October being “State Forest Awareness Month.” In addition to helping maintain clean air and water, providing plants for traditional medicine and just providing a quiet, calm place to visit for good physical and mental health, good forests also help regulate the climate, she writes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that trees, through photosynthesis, pull in carbon dioxide and water and use the sun’s energy to convert these into sugar for its own food. A byproduct of that process is oxygen, released by the tree and breathed in by humans. One large tree can produce enough oxygen each day for up to four people, the USDA states.
In addition, trees also store carbon dioxide in their wood, the USDA states, helping to clean the air and reduce the negative effects of having too much of the gas in the air. The Arbor Day Foundation states that a mature tree each year can absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Severe weather, such as heat waves, floods, droughts and wildfires have increased each year, Ionita writes. Prior to the 20th century, logging cut out forests daily with no thought to sustainability or reforestation. Clear-cutting land for agriculture and development also reduced forest lands, she said.
One way to encourage Florida landowners to plant back trees and protect ones they have is through the Sequestering Carbon & Protecting Florida Land Program, explained at FDACS.gov/CarbonProgram. Funded by the state of Florida through the Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, it’s designed to increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida by providing incentives and guidance to Florida landowners to establish and/or maintain forest ecosystems.
It’s finished its first round of applications, but if successful, might become a larger program.
Meanwhile, a bill just introduced by U.S. Representative Darren Soto (D-Florida), called the Disaster Reforestation Act (H.R. 4210), may allow timber-growing landowners to claim timber loss after a natural disaster. Florida Forest Service officials said this may make it easier for timber growers to recover their losses and replant.
“Forest landowners do not qualify for USDA Crop insurance following natural disasters, and private insurance products are unavailable,” said Forest Landowners Association (FLA) CEO Scott Jones. “Forest landowners are not asking for a handout, just fair treatment when it comes to recovering after a natural disaster. The Disaster Reforestation Act fixes this inequality.”
Florida Forestry Association Executive Vice President Alan Shelby said this would also assist local economies that depend on the timber supply chain. Benefits include 124,000 jobs, $25 billion contributed to Florida’s economy, clean drinking water for 100,000 residents and enough oxygen each year for 110 million people.