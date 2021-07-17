SEBRING — This week’s final prediction for the citrus harvest shows Florida gained slightly in orange production since the June report.
However, it looks to be one of the lowest harvests on record, according to the News Service of Florida.
The overall total of 52.8 million 90-pound boxes, the prediction listed in the final harvest projection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is almost 15 million less than last season’s harvest and 19 million less than 2018-19, both of which were also low-harvest seasons.
“It was a very disappointing season,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association from his Sebring office. “The drop rate was way too high.”
The reported drop rate, he said, has been up to 40%, as much as 45% of citrus fruit, meaning that almost half of the fruit that starts developing doesn’t develop and ends up on the ground, thanks to citrus greening disease.
“The drop rate just kills everybody,” Royce said.
Growers, he said, had to watch trees just putting on fruit then losing it almost immediately.
“All we can do now is move on to the next season,” Royce said. “We hope we get cooperative weather in the next few months, [and] hope we can minimize the drop rate.”
Florida Citrus Commission Chairman Steve Johnson is focusing on the future, with marketing efforts working harder to push the product.
“Next season’s crop is on the trees and the conditions in the groves are encouraging,” Johnson said in a prepared statement Monday. “With the support of state leaders who believe in Florida citrus and recognize the important role this industry plays in our state, we head into the new season optimistic about the future.”
Florida growers have struggled for years against residential and commercial development, foreign imports, changes in beverage consumption habits and, since 2005, citrus greening, an incurable bacterial disease, News Service of Florida reports.
However, the Citrus Commission told the News Service that the industry continues to support more than 33,300 jobs, provides a $6.76 billion annual economic impact to the state, and hopes to capitalize on a reported increase in demand for orange juice during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Florida’s $101 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 includes $27.7 million to support the citrus industry, News Service reports, with the largest amounts going into marketing and research.
Compared with the June estimate from the USDA, Florida gained just 100,000 boxes in the Valencia category for a forecast of 52.8 million. All other areas of citrus productions were unchanged:
- Non-Valencia oranges — 22.7 million boxes.
- Grapefruit — 4.1 million boxes (3.48 million red and 620,000 white).
- Tangerines/tangelos — 890,000 boxes.
Aside from the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Irma on the 2017-18 harvest, which saw only 49.58 million boxes, Florida’s orange production hasn’t been this low since the 1940s. News Service reports that as recently as 25 years ago, Florida produced 203.3 million boxes of oranges and 52.35 million boxes of grapefruit.