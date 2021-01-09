SEBRING — Florida has almost half of the known U.S. cases of a mutated and likely more contagious strain of the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Florida had 22 cases as of Thursday, the variant strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom and was also seen in South Africa has now been found in patients in five U.S. states: Florida, California, Colorado, Georgia and New York.
The CDC said Florida now has 22 cases of the mutated virus. California has 26 cases, Colorado has two and New York and Georgia each have one.
The CDC also keeps a map of cases caused by variants at CDC.gov, but the map does not break down counties or specific locations in any of the states in which the variant has been reported.
The good news from the Associated Press is that a study by Pfizer suggests the current vaccine may be effective at stopping this new variant as with the current version of COVID-19 that has infected 88.5 million worldwide and 27.7 million in the U.S.
Although the study is preliminary and has not yet been reviewed by experts, it suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two easier-to-spread variants found in Britain and South Africa, which carry a common mutation called N501Y on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus.
Most of the vaccines being rolled out around the world train the body to recognize that spike protein and fight it. Antibodies from vaccine recipients in the study successfully fended off the virus in lab dishes, AP reports, according to the study posted late Thursday on an online site for researchers.
Information about the characteristics of these variants is emerging rapidly, the CDC reports, and scientists are working to learn more about how easily they might spread, whether they could cause more severe illness, and whether currently authorized vaccines will protect people against them.
At this time, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death, the CDC said.
The World Health Organization says scientists first detected the British variant in September, and doctors are still researching the variant, but there is belief that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still effective.
Florida residents, for now, can follow CDC guidelines for how to protect themselves and others from infection, which includes wearing a cloth mask when out in public, washing their hands frequently, keeping social distance from others of at least six feet, staying home if they feel sick, getting tested if they suspect they may be infected and taking care of themselves to ensure good health.
Requests for information from the Florida Department of Health for updated numbers of infections of this variant, new advisories regarding the variant and any information state health officials would have about the proper prevention, detection and/or treatment for the variants were not answered as of press time Friday.