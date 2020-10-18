Provided by Coldwell Banker
This home is at 27 Dawg House Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $445,000 and is listed with Ivan Barinas with Coldwell Banker Highlands Properties.
This solid concrete-built home is the perfect combination of Florida lifestyle and luxury living. This home sits in the middle of a 1.03-acre lot with room enough to run and play. The moment you drive onto the property you are greeted with luscious greenery and mature landscaping that provides you with privacy.
As you walk into the beautiful double doors you can’t help but have a jaw-dropping reaction. The sight of such an open floor plan and high ceilings maximize the space, making it perfect for entertaining. Some of the luxurious light fixtures and chandeliers were imported from Austria and France. Spain imported tiles run throughout the home and tray ceilings in the office, dining, and master bedroom. Paddle fans are also found throughout.
In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry with ample storage, and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. Off of the kitchen, is a breakfast nook area with a picturesque window to the bonus room and pours out into the grand family room with cathedral ceilings.
The master suite has a relaxing sleeping quarters and a spa-like bathroom with a jetted soaking tub, a walk-in shower and closet.
Other upgrades include high impact windows and the house is wired for a whole house generator. The gazebo gives you a place to enjoy your morning coffee and/or enjoy your end day with friends and family.
The seller has the house inspected for termites annually and a home warranty transferable at closing. Put this home on the top of your list to see. You won’t be disappointed.
For more information or private showing of this home at 27 Dawg House Drive, call Ivan Barinas at 305-586-1073 or email ivanbarinasrealtor@gmail.com. Coldwell Banker is at 2617 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
MLS# 272837