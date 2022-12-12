Exchange Typewriter Poet

Marquis Lee crafts custom poems on his typewriter, joined by his son Amir, 6, at the Orlando Farmers Market at Lake Eola Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 PATRICK CONNOLLY/ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP

Although words are Marquis Lee’s specialty, he struggles to find the nouns and adjectives to adequately and accurately describe himself. There’s too much to contain in a sentence.

“I’m still finding myself as far as the arts go because I have so many different things that I do,” he said. “I consider myself a multidisciplinary visionary artist. I delve into photography, a bit of videography, typewriter poetry, spoken word poetry, performance poetry and painting as well.”

