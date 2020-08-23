SEBRING— Florida will most likely not get a direct hit from Tropical Storm Laura, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Dustin Norman said just after the 2 p.m. update on Saturday. However, the effects from the outer bands have yet “to be determined.”
Tropical Storm Laura has been tracking west, giving most Floridians a bit of breathing room.
“Never say never,” Norman said.
Officials in the Florida Keys, which Laura might pass over on its route into the Gulf, declared a local state of emergency Friday and issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living on boats, in mobile homes and in campers. Tourists staying in hotels should be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider altering their plans starting today, Monroe County officials said in a news release.
Tropical Storm Laura has increased winds speeds and has 50 mph sustained winds and is moving west at 18 mph. Florida is out of the cone of error except for the Keys. The storm was over Puerto Rico on Saturday and was headed to the Hispanola (Haiti and the Dominican Republic) then into Cuba. The storm will meet its match over land and the mountains of the islands.
Norman said the mountains could either weaken the storm or, it could allow for a new center to develop to the northern side of the cone of error. In that case, the storm would move closer to the peninsula and the coast could feel the effects of the storm more. Highlands could possibly get some “squally” weather in that scenario as we would be on the northwest side of the storm. Norman calls it the “messy” side.
If the storm stays on its current track, Highlands County could feel “little to no effects.” The storm effects, if any, will be felt from Monday morning to the evening hours.
Norman said the cone is a statistical one in that 2/3 of the time the center of the hurricane will be located. It has a 1/3 chance that it could be outside. Norman said they will have more confidence in the forecast after Laura leaves Cuba.
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura storms could be in the Gulf in the next few days. Laura’s current track has her heading to Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas.
“We are in unprecedented times,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference on Saturday as he declared a state of emergency. “We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19.”
He urged residents to prepare for the storms and, if possible, find places to evacuate that are not public shelters.
Tropical Storm Marco is also forecast to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.