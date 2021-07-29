TALLAHASSEE — Florida has drafted a proposal to extend from two months to one year the length of time Medicaid covers postpartum health benefits for low-income women and is seeking public input. The Agency for Health Care Administration posted on its website the proposal, which it wants to submit to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the coming weeks. AHCA is accepting written comments on the proposal through Aug. 24 and will hold a virtual and in-person meeting Aug. 9 in Tallahassee.
Under the proposal, the state would take advantage of part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus law, that allows states to offer benefits to postpartum women for 12 months. The extension would allow states like Florida that didn’t expand Medicaid eligibility under the federal Affordable Care Act to provide benefits to low-income women in the year following childbirth.
The extension was championed this spring by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, as a way to lower the state’s maternal mortality rate, which in 2018 was 18.6 per 100,000 births. That’s higher than the national average of 17.4 per 100,000 births.
In addition to extending postpartum benefits, the proposal also addresses other Medicaid issues, including allowing the state to direct so-called Low Income Pool, or LIP, dollars to nonprofit behavioral-health providers. Florida uses the LIP program to draw down supplemental Medicaid dollars from the federal government to pay for uncompensated care.
Also in the proposal, the state would address issues involving retroactive eligibility for Medicaid coverage and a requirement for certain “essential” hospitals to contract with Medicaid managed-care plans. In the retroactivity issue, the federal government typically allows people 90 days to apply for Medicaid benefits and agrees to cover the costs of care during the three-month period. Florida since 2019 has eliminated the 90-day grace period and required Medicaid beneficiaries to enroll in the program the same month they experience a qualifying event.
The policy had been included in the annual state budget, but the Legislature this year passed a bill that made the policy permanent. The same holds true for a policy that requires certain “essential providers” to contract with Medicaid managed-care plans. It was part of the budget but never in state law until spring when the Legislature approved making it permanent.
Because both policies are now permanent, the state is requesting the federal government to delete a requirement that Florida annually request permission to continue the policies.