SEBRING – The Florida Navy Moms will hold a reunion luncheon at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole at noon Saturday, Feb. 27 in one of the private dining areas.
The hostesses are inviting new members to join them. Potential members must be mom to an active sailor.
“This is a support group,” hostess June Beish said. “So many moms go through a roller coaster of emotions. Us old moms are there ho help guide the way.”
Beish is the “Navy grandma” of the bunch. Her son served in the United States Navy before retiring. Beish said she joined about 2005 and she wished she had known the group earlier. According to Beish, Florida Navy Moms was started in the early 2000s. There are 725 moms in the group throughout Florida. Women from all over the state will be attending.
Like many other support groups what is said in the group is confidential. Therefore, Beish gave some of the topics the women help each other with such as boot camp, long deployments and child rearing.
Like most aspects of life, COVID-19 has thrown more complications to the sailors and their families. Some moms are struggling with boot camp and sailors being quarantined. Sailors are not allowed to call during boot camp.
Many families are not getting to see their sailor’s Pass-In-Review (graduation) in person.
“They can watch it virtually, but it’s not the same,” Beish said.
Beish said she and her other three co-hostesses – Carlene Huegel, Michele Silva and Michelle Herchick – have planned a nice afternoon with door prizes and gift bags. Each person is responsible for paying for their own lunch.
Call Beish at 863-464-9199 or email for more information juniebeish@comcast.net.