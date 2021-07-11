A recent post on this page aired the same lame debunked conspiracy theory about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Citing Judicial Watch, a right wing activist group which has labeled climate change “fraud science,” the writer quoted figures like “2.75 million people have (voter) registrations in more than one state.”
Really? So what? There is no state or federal law prohibiting a voter from being registered in more than one state. However, if you actually try to vote in multiple states you are committing a third degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Don’t expect Judicial Watch or MAGAmedia to report how many suffer that fate, since the numbers are infinitesimally small.
Who, then, has multiple state registrations? Readers might be shocked to learn that they may be part of the problem. If you moved to Florida from another state, you may have been and might still be in that category. States often cleanse their rolls by purging those who have not voted in consecutive elections. Since the Constitution leaves elections largely in the hands of states, some states are more proactive at keeping their lists updated. Fifty states, 50 different guidelines. Voter fraud? Nonsense.
To improve record keeping, 30 states have joined forces to comprise the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) to cross-check data from their DMVs, Social Security, and the Post Office. To remove a name requires multiple data points so that John Smith in Ohio is a match to John Smith in Georgia. There is no national voter data base. Federalism at work, the way the Founding Fathers designed it.
Florida announced in 2019 it was joining ERIC, but then abruptly and inexplicably withdrew prior to the 2020 election. Instead of wasting time writing letters on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, try demanding from GOP stalwarts in Tallahassee why The Sunshine State is absent from a system designed to reduce the election irregularities they claim they want to eliminate.
Ed Engler
Sebring