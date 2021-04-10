House to take up transgender athlete ban
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida House on Tuesday is slated to take up a controversial bill that would ban transgender females from taking part in girls’ or women’s high school and college sports. The bill (HB 1475), sponsored by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, is one of dozens of measures scheduled for consideration during a Tuesday floor session.
Dubbed the “Fairness In Women’s Sports Act,” the proposal would make participation in athletics contingent on determining a student’s “biological sex,” a disputed term that refers to the sex assigned at birth. Tuck has said “inherent, biological differences between men and women” give males an edge in sporting events. But opponents have argued there is no need for the bill and that it could endanger teenagers and young adults who are already vulnerable to bullying and abuse.
Among other bills slated for the floor session is a proposal (HB 1027), sponsored by Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, that would allow high schools to offer prayers over public-address systems before athletic championship games. The measure comes amid a long-running legal battle over a decision by the Florida High School Athletic Association in 2016 to block Cambridge Christian School of Tampa from offering a prayer over the public-address system before a football championship game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.
Flags to be lowered to honor Hastings
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Flags will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday at the state Capitol in honor of Congressman Alcee Hastings, who died this week at age 84. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order that also calls for state and U.S. flags to be at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse and Delray Beach City Hall.
Hastings, a Democrat who represented parts of South Florida in the U.S. House for nearly three decades, died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Hastings announced in January 2019 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Hastings was the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation at the time of his death, after getting re-elected in 2020 to the District 20 seat with nearly 79% of the vote. The district includes parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties.
Hastings’ 1992 election was a landmark event as he and two other Black Democrats – Corrine Brown and Carrie Meek – were elected to Congress. DeSantis will have to schedule a special election to replace Hastings.
Appeal rejected in Tampa cop killings
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man sentenced to death for killing two Tampa police officers during a traffic stop in 2010. In a 38-page opinion Thursday, justices unanimously rejected arguments raised by Dontae Morris, who was convicted in the murders of officers David Curtis and Jeffrey Kocab. The series of arguments included that Morris had received “ineffective assistance of counsel” during his trial and during the sentencing proceeding.
In part, the Supreme Court wrote that Morris “claims that the cumulative result of the deficiency of his trial counsel and resulting prejudice warrants relief. Because we conclude that counsel’s performance during the guilt phase was not deficient, we … reject this claim.”
Morris, now 35, is an inmate at Union Correctional Institution, according to the state Department of Corrections website. He was convicted of fatally shooting the officers in the head after Curtis pulled over a car in which Morris was a passenger, according to the Supreme Court opinion. Kocab had arrived on the scene as a backup.