Senate ready to pass sunscreen measure
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate is poised to approve legislation aimed at preventing local governments from banning the sale of certain types of sunscreen, fast-tracking a proposal that did not pass the Legislature last year. The Senate took up the bill (SB 172) on Wednesday and briefly discussed it before positioning it for a vote as soon as Jan. 29.
The measure, sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, stems from a decision by Key West to ban sunscreens because of concerns they contain chemicals that could harm coral reefs. If the bill is approved during this year’s legislative session, Key West would not be able to enforce an ordinance that is set to go into effect in January 2021.
The ordinance bans sunscreens containing the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate, which studies have found can contribute to coral bleaching.
Bradley, however, argues that sunscreens are critical to prevent skin cancer, adding that those products are the “first line of defense” against melanoma.
“Because sun is such an important part of our daily life and the experiences of those who visit our state, one of the unfortunate and often tragic side effects of that way of life is that Florida ranks second in the nation when it comes to rates of new melanoma cases,” Bradley said.
Under Bradley’s bill, the state would block local regulations of all over-the-counter drugs and cosmetics, which would include sunscreens and makeup. An identical House bill (HB 113) has been approved by two committees.
Florida Senate condemns Nicaraguan President Ortega
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday condemning Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for what it denounced as the oppression of that nation’s citizens.
The vote comes after Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez said Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, resorted to election fraud to consolidate power, and then turned to violence to repress anti-government protests starting in April 2018.
“Ortega and Murillo responded with violence and brutal repression. Hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded as a result. They’ve exiled, jailed or killed anyone considered to be opposing them,” Rodriguez said.
The resolution itself says government forces beat detained protesters and in some cases tortured them through waterboarding, electric shock, acid burns, removal of fingernails and rape.
Rodriguez said the resolution was important because of the number of Nicaraguans who now live in Florida. Florida had almost 160,000 Nicaraguans in 2018, the most of any U.S. state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“It would send a strong message that we here in the state of Florida stand in solidarity with the people of Nicaragua and against the oppression of the Nicaraguan people at the hands of the Ortega regime,” Rodriguez said.