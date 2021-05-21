Disputed hospital rules draw changes
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — After drawing challenges from major hospitals, state health care regulators this week offered to change a pair of proposed rules about neonatal intensive-care services. Whether the proposed changes will be enough to stop administrative challenges filed by Tampa General Hospital or the North Broward Hospital District, which does business as Broward Health, remains to be seen.
A two-day hearing on the dispute is scheduled to start June 28.
Meanwhile, North Shore Medical Center in Miami, Lifemark Hospitals of Florida, which operates as Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Orange Park Medical Center have intervened. The three hospitals oppose Tampa General’s assertion in its challenge that the rules are invalid because there are no minimum birth-volume requirements for “Level II” and “Level III” neonatal intensive-care units. The three hospitals are neutral on Broward Health’s challenge to the rules.
Florida tow driver facing murder charges after shooting
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida tow truck driver is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot a man who had come to retrieve his vehicle from a tow yard.
Polk County sheriff’s deputies say Michael Shane Denn II, 29, was jailed Thursday without bail on a second-degree murder charge. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
Investigators say Denn fatally shot Juan Barroso-Muriel, 35, who had gotten into a dispute with Denn’s brother while waiting for his vehicle to be retrieved.
When Barroso-Muriel got his vehicle back, deputies say Marshall Denn, the tow driver’s brother, began punching him through an open window.
Eventually, authorities say the two brothers confronted Barroso-Muriel, and that’s when he allegedly drove at the two men, striking Marshall Denn with such force he went airborne into the tow yard.
Investigator say Barroso-Muriel got out of his vehicle and was shot with a handgun by Michael Denn. Barroso-Muriel later died at a hospital.
The Ledger in Lakeland reported that Marshall Denn was also hospitalized and was in stable condition.
Court rules against ‘phantom’ medical expenses
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — An appeals court Wednesday took aim at what are dubbed “phantom” medical payments in personal-injury cases but asked the Florida Supreme Court to resolve the issue. A panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal overturned a Broward County circuit judge’s ruling on damages in a case stemming from injuries suffered by Margaret Volin when she fell at the Gulfstream Park racetrack in Hallandale Beach. Attorneys for Volin, who suffered a broken hip, sought to use in the trial the overall amount of her total medical bills, rather than a lower amount that Medicare paid for her care.
A circuit judge denied Gulfstream’s attempt to prevent the inclusion of the gross amount, but the appeals court overturned that decision Wednesday.
“It (Gulfstream) contends that Medicare’s satisfaction of the debt for a lesser amount renders the amount billed inadmissible,” said the six-page decision, written by Judge Jeffrey Kuntz and joined by Chief Judge Spencer Levine and Judge Edward Artau. “We agree that the amounts a provider billed that Volin will never pay – so called phantom damages – are inadmissible.”
The appeals court ordered a new trial on damages but also asked the Supreme Court to consider the disputed issue, a move known as certifying a “question of great public importance” to the Supreme Court.