Officer poses as customer in Florida massage parlor sting
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Four woman have been arrested in a massage parlor sting involving a South Florida police officer who stripped naked for massages, according to arrest reports.
The Pembroke Pines police officer said he complied when the workers asked him to remove his clothing and wrote in his reports that the workers solicited him for sex while touching his private parts, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
The officer refused their offers, the arrest reports said.
Police arrested the four women Tuesday after the officer’s investigation ended. They are charged with soliciting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.
3 men get life sentences for drug slayings
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed as part of a drug trafficking operation.
U.S. District Judge William Jung sentenced Jordan Rodriguez, 26, on Thursday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. Alfonzo Churchwell, 32, and Andrew Thompson, 25, were sentenced last month. All three were convicted in November of multiple charges that included racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, murder conspiracy, drug and firearms offenses and four murders.
The men had been in a violent rivalry with others in the Bradenton community of Oneco, prosecutors said during their trial. The men worked together to traffic in controlled substances and to control and protect their drug business with violence. Investigators say their racketeering enterprise maintained a “trap house” that was used to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and other drugs.
A total of seven people were charged in July in a 20-count superseding indictment, according to prosecutors. The other four defendants pleaded guilty to a variety of charges rather than go to trial.
Parents charged, accused of leaving baby in car alone
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple was arrested Thursday after leaving their baby alone in a parked car, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shopping center and freed the 4-month-old child, Fort Myers police posted on social media. The man and woman had been shopping at a dollar store. Officers said they charged the parents with child neglect.
The child has been transferred to the Department of Children and Families, police said.
No injuries were reported. Police didn’t immediately identify the parents.