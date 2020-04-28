Welcome mat at Florida home seeks warrant and deputies did
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A welcome mat at the front door of a Florida home read “come back with a warrant” — and that’s just what deputies did before finding drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the home in Palm Coast was part of an investigation into illegal drugs. After seeing the doormat, authorities say the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got the warrant. Deputies found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside during a search late last week.
“This poison peddler had a doormat that said, ‘Come back with a warrant,’ so we did!” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our detectives did a great job in following up on tips received on this residence. We still have some follow-up work to do, but for now the deadly drugs and syringes seized are off the streets.”
Investigators say there were four people inside but no arrests were made immediately. The Florida Department of Children and Families were contacted regarding a child at the home.
Amid pandemic, child abuse hotlines getting fewer calls
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Calls to child abuse hotlines across Florida have fallen, with about 10% fewer calls in March. That’s possibly because schools have been shuttered since mid-March in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
School closures mean teachers, bus drivers, guidance counselors and custodians aren’t spotting suspected abuse cases, which they are required by law to report.
Florida campuses have been closed since March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and instruction is now being conducted virtually.
State Department of Children and Families data shows that in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, calls have dropped by 20% last month, reflecting the statewide trend, according to Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
The number of calls reporting possible abuse or neglect to the department’s child abuse hotline in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties were down by a fifth, from an average of 1,037 calls each March since 2015 to 835 this year, according to data provided to the paper.
The local trend reflects what is happening statewide, the department’s data shows. Across Florida, the number of reports declined 11% in March from the five-year average.
Child welfare workers anticipate an even greater decline for April.
The teachers and child welfare workers who haven’t seen their students in weeks worry that it’s a perfect recipe for abuse.
Teachers, doctors and child care workers have been trained to spot early signs of abuse or neglect.
Both Sarasota and Manatee school districts have mobilized staff to check in on the nearly 100,000 public school students in the two counties,according to school officials in both counties.
Medicaid expansion backers battle Senate on new law
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Saying the Legislature “moved the goal posts,” backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage argue a new law should not block a key review of the initiative by the Florida Supreme Court.
Barry Richard, an attorney for the political committee Florida Decides Healthcare, filed a brief last week disputing a contention by the state Senate that the controversial new law should scuttle the Medicaid proposal.
The law increased a petition-signature requirement for supporters of proposed constitutional amendments to trigger Florida Supreme Court reviews of the initiatives.
Florida Decides Healthcare submitted enough signatures to qualify for Supreme Court review under an old version of the law, but the Senate contends that the new law now applies. As a result, the Senate argues justices should not consider the Medicaid initiative, which could go on the 2022 ballot.
The Supreme Court plays a critical role in deciding whether ballot initiatives go before voters. It reviews the wording of proposed initiatives and determines whether they meet legal standards, such as not being misleading and not lumping together multiple subjects.
If Florida Decides Healthcare gets Supreme Court approval, it could then focus on trying to collect hundreds of thousands of additional petition signatures to put the issue before voters in 2022. In last week’s brief, Richard briefly described the critical role of the court review.