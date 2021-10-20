Motorcyclist dies, hit by a trooper and run over by a truck
AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — A motorcycle rider died on a state highway where he was struck by a state trooper and then run over by a tractor trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The trooper was helping a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs Monday night near Auburndale in central Florida, an agency news release said.
The 52-year-old man was headed west along State Road 400 when the trooper pulled onto the road and collided with his Harley Davidson motorcycle, sending the rider’s body into the path of the truck, the report said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the 30-year-old trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The names of those involved were not released.
Investments give pension fund a boost
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida’s pension system got a financial boost during the past fiscal year, as it had a 29.46% investment return, according to a report posted online Monday by state economists. The report said the system continued to have what is known as an “unfunded actuarial liability” as of July 1, the start of this fiscal year.
But the unfunded actuarial liability – which generally measures current and expected obligations against assets – improved from $36 billion in 2020 to $30 billion as of July 1, according to a preliminary valuation. Also, the system was determined to be 82% funded in 2020, but that is expected to increase to 85.3% with the new numbers.
An executive summary of the report said the 29.46% investment return was “exceptional to the good” but added that “while such performance is very helpful to build a cushion for the pension plan assets, this is an atypical performance.”
As examples, returns were 3.08% in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and 6.26% in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Economists set a new assumption of a 6.8% return on investment, which is lower than assumptions in past years, according to the report. Lawmakers put money into the pension system each year based on the actuarial calculations.
“The contribution rates should remain stable as long as contributions are made as recommended and actual experience mirrors projections,” the report said. “However, many factors affect these calculations and can cause the contribution rates to increase or decrease over time. For example, investment returns have been and will continue to be a relatively volatile factor. If actual investment results are lower than assumed, these could significantly impact the UAL (unfunded actuarial liability) and future contribution rates.”
The report also said the preliminary numbers could change, with a final report slated to be released in December.
New law boosts state unemployment fund
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida’s unemployment trust fund has gained back about a half-billion dollars since a new law began requiring out-of-state online retailers in July to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Floridians. The trust fund, which was depleted because of massive job losses early in the COVID-19 pandemic, now tops $1.3 billion, Adrienne Johnston, chief economist for the Department of Economic Opportunity, told the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee on Monday.
The fund, which had a little more than $4 billion before the pandemic in January 2020, was at around $800 million in July 2021. Johnston said $526 million was transferred into the trust fund in August and early September. Also, the Department of Revenue has credited $447 million to businesses that had paid into the fund since May.
The new law requiring out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes came after House and Senate leaders agreed to first use the additional money to replenish the unemployment trust fund. Before the pandemic, businesses paid $7 per employee in unemployment taxes. Because of the surge in unemployment claims, the unemployment tax rate went to $49 this year and was projected to jump to $87.
The state’s unemployment rate was at 5% in August, with September numbers scheduled to be released Friday. The new law is expected to generate $1 billion a year for the state, with the additional revenue projected to get the unemployment trust fund to about $3.25 billion in October 2023. After the fund is replenished, the revenue will be used to make a major cut in the commercial-rent tax, long a target of business lobbying groups.
Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, agreed to reduce the commercial rent tax from 5.5% to 2%.
Flags lowered to honor Powell
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff this week at state and local buildings to honor former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died Monday at age 84. DeSantis’ order was similar to a directive issued by President Joe Biden to lower flags to half-staff at federal facilities, including the White House.
Flags will be at half-staff until sunset Friday.
A memo from DeSantis described Powell as an “American patriot.” Powell, an Army general, was the first Black secretary of state, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and national security adviser. “Powell greatly influenced U.S. foreign policy and will be remembered as a trailblazing soldier, leader and public servant,” DeSantis’ memo said.