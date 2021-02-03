Florida attorney disbarred for making porn film in jail
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawyer has been disbarred for using his attorney privileges to visit women in jail and video sexual encounters with them for a pornographic film, according to the Florida Supreme Court.
The state’s highest court last week disbarred Tampa attorney Andrew Spark retroactive to July 2019.
According to a Florida Supreme Court notice, Spark abused his privilege to practice law. He used his law license to access private rooms provided to attorneys at two jails in order to solicit prostitution and record the encounters for a pornographic film, the notice said.
Spark, 58, has been on probation since 2019 after pleading guilty to charges of bringing contraband into county detention facilities. He already has finished a concurrent one-year probation for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, according to the Miami Herald.
Duke solar projects get state approval
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — State regulators Tuesday signed off on a plan by Duke Energy Florida to add five solar-energy projects, as utilities continue to pursue solar expansions across the state.
Four of the Duke projects are scheduled to come online this year, with another starting to produce electricity in 2022. Each will have a capacity of slightly less than 75 megawatts. The projects are in Hamilton, Columbia, Hardee, Manatee and Bay counties, according to a filing with the Florida Public Service Commission.
Duke, in a 2017 rate agreement, built in the possibility of passing along the costs of such solar projects to customers. In giving approval Tuesday, the Public Service Commission found that the projects would be cost-effective and meet the terms of the agreement.
“With these five projects, Duke Energy will reach more than 700 MW (megawatts) of solar additions since 2019,” commission Chairman Gary Clark said in a prepared statement. “Florida customers will continue to benefit from emissions-free, cost-effective energy for decades. Customers will also benefit from increased fuel diversity and system reliability, as well as the deferral of new (power) plant construction.”