Woman dies weeks after being run over while defending son
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has died weeks after a group of teenagers intentionally ran over her as she defended her son, who had been assaulted by the teens, deputies said.
Suzette Penton, a librarian in Polk City, died last week from injuries suffered in the Nov. 9 crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
An arrest affidavit said the crash left Penton with a traumatic brain injury and several broken bones.
Investigators said she was run over by a van carrying 18-year-old Elijah Stansell and three other teens, ages 14, 15 and 16. They were initially charged with attempted murder and deputies said upgraded charges are pending following Penton's death, news outlets reported.
According to investigators, the teens went to the woman's home because of a "romantic entanglement" between the teens and Penton's son.
Polk County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Horstman told WFLA that the teens attacked the woman's son. Penton then went outside to confront them, and to take pictures of their van to show to police.
"They purposely and intentionally ran her over and critically injured her," said Horstman. "They had ample opportunity and space to get out of that area as she stood there in the street to take pictures of them to give to law enforcement. Instead, they ran her down in the road."
A lawyer for Stansell wasn't listed on court records.
Court backs FDOT in toll dispute
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — An appeals court Monday overturned a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered the Florida Department of Transportation to return more than $53,000 in toll charges to a company that leases trailers to trucking customers. Tropical Trailer Leasing, LLC, argued that it was being improperly charged tolls through the state’s “toll by plate” system, which captures photographic images of license plates and bills owners for tolls.
Tropical Trailer Leasing argued that the truck operators – not the trailer leasing company – should be responsible for paying tolls. Then-Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers sided with the argument, issuing an injunction and ordering the Department of Transportation to refund $53,628, according to Monday’s ruling by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal. But the panel overturned that decision on a series of grounds, including that Tropical Trailer Leasing could seek to recover the toll amounts from its trucking customers.
“Tropical Trailer had an adequate remedy in contract law with their customers or drivers,” said the ruling, written by Judge Brad Thomas and joined by Judges Thomas Winokur and Harvey Jay. “In the present case, the record indicates Tropical Trailer conceded that it had recouped from its customers a significant amount of the tolls paid to the department. The record also indicates that Tropical Trailer’s lease states that where a lessee fails to pay a toll, the lessee is to reimburse Tropical Trailer for the amount incurred and pay Tropical Trailer an administration fee.”
Arrington, Bell plan 2022 re-election bids
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — After winning a House seat in the August primary elections, freshman Rep. Kristen Arrington, D-Kissimmee, is gearing up for a re-election bid. Arrington on Monday opened a campaign account to run again in Osceola County’s House District 43, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Arrington topped five other candidates in the Democratic primary and did not face a general-election opponent.
Meanwhile, Rep. Melony Bell, a Fort Meade Republican who was easily re-elected in the Nov. 3 general election, opened a campaign account last week to run again in 2022 in House District 56 in DeSoto, Hardee and part of Polk counties. Bell, who was first elected to the House in 2018, captured 67.3 percent of the vote in this month’s election.
The boundaries of the districts – and potentially the numbers – will change before the 2022 elections because of reapportionment.