1 person dead when high speed train hits car in Florida
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One person died Tuesday morning when a car was hit by a high speed train in South Florida, officials said.
The Brightline train, which operates between Miami and West Palm Beach, struck the car at an intersection in Pompano Beach about 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis. One person was confirmed dead.
Witnesses to the crash said the vehicle went around the guard rails, a Brightline spokesman told The Associated Press.
More than 40 people have been killed by the train, which travels at speeds up to 79 mph (127 kph) through some of Florida’s most densely populated cities, according to records. An analysis of data by The Associated Press in December found the death rate is about one for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) the trains have traveled, which is the worst per-mile death rate of the nation’s 821 railroads.
An investigation is underway. No additional details were immediately available.
Pompano Beach is north of Fort Lauderdale.
Watchman sentenced to 16 years in killing of Florida tourist
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A hotel watchman has been convicted of killing a Florida tourist staying at an Airbnb lodging in Costa Rica and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The court in Pavas found on Monday that Bismark Espinoza Martínez had taken advantage of his position at the Villa Le Mas hotel in Escazu to enter the rooms where Carla Sefaniak was staying and to kill her.
Stefaniak, an insurance agent from Hallandale Beach, Florida, had come to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday. She had checked into the small hotel on Nov. 27 and had been scheduled to fly home the next day.
Her buried body was found on Dec. 3, 2018. An autopsy revealed that Stefaniak suffered a blunt force wound to the head and cuts on the neck and arms.
The hotel was fined the equivalent of about $53,000 for the incident.
Costa Rican prosecutors had asked for an 18 year sentence while Stefaniak’s family had sought the maximum penalty, 50 years.
A witness testified that Martínez had confessed to the crime and police said he had lied about the victim having left the hotel on Nov. 28.
Martínez was absolved of robbery charges connected to the case.
Deputies: Apartment security guard fatally shoots man
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A security guard at an Orlando apartment complex fatally shot a man who pulled a firearm on him early Tuesday morning, sheriff’s investigators said.
The guard was sitting in a marked vehicle in the Green Gables neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. when three men approached him, Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Yuri Melich told the Orlando Sentinel.
The guard told investigators that one of the men began speaking in a foreign language before pulling a firearm and pointed it at the guard. The guard said he pulled his firearm and shot the man, Melich said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
The case is being investigated and a search continues for the two men who fled.