Lawmakers eye recall of county officials
(NSF) — Two Republican lawmakers on Friday filed identical proposed constitutional amendments that could create an avenue to recall county commissioners and other elected county officials. Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, filed the measures (SJR 1004 and HJR 663) for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January.
If approved, the proposal would authorize the Legislature to create a way to recall county commissioners, sheriffs, tax collectors, property appraisers, elections supervisors and clerks of court. The proposal does not specify how such a recall process would work, saying only that it would allow the Legislature to “provide by general law for the recall of county officers and commissioners.”
If lawmakers approve the proposal, it would go on the November 2022 ballot, where it would need support from 60% of voters to pass.
Florida family faces fine for early Christmas lights displayTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida family is in trouble with their homeowners association for putting up their Christmas lights too early.
The Moffa family hired a company to decorate the yard of their Tampa home on Nov. 6, WFLA reported.
Days later, they received a letter notifiying them that they now face a fine for violating their HOA agreement. If they don’t remove the lights, they could face fines of $100 a day, up to $1,000, the letter said
Moffa said he has no plans to remove the lights.
“That was their only availability, and I can’t climb up on the roof myself,” he told the TV station, adding he didn’t know it was against the rules to put up Christmas lights before Thanksgiving.
“The holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids are wanting something that’s more bright to look at,” Moffa said.
An attorney for the Westchase Community Association said a neighbor complained about the display.
“Which led to community manager to investigate it,” Jonathan Ellis told WFLA. “One of the things they’re preventing is from the person that has the holiday lights up all year-round or things along those lines.”
Ellis said the rules are in place to be followed, but said the board is open to discussing changes.
Moffa said, however, that the association hasn’t been receptive even after they offered to keep the lights off until Thanksgiving.
Carnival worker fires shot, hits 91-year-old Florida womanMARGATE, Fla. (AP) — A carnival worker shot fired a gun into the air during an argument with a co-worker and the bullet went through the window of a nearby assisted living facility and struck a 91-year-old woman, police said.
Authorities said the bullet traveled some 200 yards on Thursday morning, from the grounds of the Broward County Fair to the first floor window of the Waterside Landing assisted living facility in Margate.
The woman is expected to recover from her injuries, officials told news outlets. Her name was not released.
But Brandon Lucas Craig, 40, is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and carrying a concealed firearm.
The fair opens Dec. 5, and city officials are assuring the public that the incident was an isolated case.
“To ensure the safety of fairgoers and as initially planned, the Margate Police Department will be continuously patrolling the fairgrounds throughout the upcoming weeks to deter any further incidents and avoid any potential risks to public safety,” Margate Mayor Antonio Arserio told the South Florida SunSentinel.
Craig remained in the Broward County Jail on Friday morning. Jail records don’t list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Margate is near Fort Lauderdale.